Brad Pitt was teased for years about supposed poor hygiene including serious BO problems, but sources say he’s totally cleaned up his act thanks to Ines de Ramon who’s got him smelling like a rose.

“He’s really reformed for Ines,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad used to be quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair, and only wanting to use soap and water when he did shower and refusing to use deodorant or cologne.”

Ines, 34, was Brad’s first serious girlfriend since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Ines began dating the A-list actor, 60, in 2022, shortly after her 2019 marriage to Paul Wesley ended in separation.

Rumors ignited that Brad and Ines were a couple after she was seen with him on his 59th birthday in December 2022. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until early 2023 when Page Six obtained photos of the couple sunbathing together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo.

“He’d often go a day or two without bathing, which is astonishing given he’s such a huge sex symbol, but with Ines, it’s a different story,” the insider explains. “He’s gone out of his way to change his smelly ways.”

The source says that the couple’s favorite thing to do together is yoga, followed by either a shower or a dip in the pool.

“Brad’s generally paying more attention to clothes he wears and letting her pick out his cologne. She’s even got him flossing his teeth,” the insider concludes. “Now, they love to go out and get pampered at the spa together, like massages and facials. He loves moisturizers and skin creams too; he’s upped his game in this area to everyone’s relief.”

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor and jewlery designer reportedly moved in together after a year of dating in February, according to ​a report.

A source familiar with Ines told People that the significant step forward in the couple’s relationship was “pretty recent,” according to a story published on February 15. Although Ines was still keeping her own place at the time, the same source noted that the couple is “going very strong” and that she is “happier than ever” with Brad.

The pair are seemingly only continuing to make major strides in the relationship as a source told In Touch that they have been trying for a baby all year. The Moneyball star has an estranged relationship with kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

“Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation,” a separate source told In Touch on June 24. “Yes, his relationship with his kids is very sad for him right now, but he insists that this isn’t a reaction to that pain, that he had every intention of starting a family with Ines regardless of that.”