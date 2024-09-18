He may be 60, but Brad Pitt proved he can keep up with 34-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon when they traveled to NYC following the Venice Film Festival in early September. The couple were spotted having drinks until 1 a.m. at celeb hotspot the Mulberry. “Brad looked cool in red plaid pants and a white shirt he left partly unbuttoned, and Ines wore a midriff-baring black vest top,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch. “Neither of them looked stressed, even though Brad has a lot going on in his life.” Just weeks earlier, his daughter Shiloh, 18, dropped Pitt from her last name, and his son Pax, 20, was seriously injured in a horrific bike accident. Also, while Brad and Ines were painting the town red in NYC, Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie, 49, made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival with Pax at the premiere of her movie Without Blood. “Brad may seem unfazed by everything that is going on,” says a source, “but privately it’s eating away at him. He’s lost his children, for now anyway. But all he can do is stay sober and continue to work on himself, and hopefully in time his kids will see the change in him and learn to forgive him. He made a lot of mistakes, but that was years ago. People do change.”