Brad Pitt‘s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, was spotted out for the first time since suffering a setback in court as part of her effort to remove her famous dad’s last name.

Shiloh, 18, was seen running around Los Angeles this week. Brad and Angelina Jolie’s daughter looked downcast as she visited a friend. The famous offspring rocked a black oversized sweater and matching pants.

On Monday, the hearing to determine whether to grant Shiloh’s petition to drop Pitt as her last name was postponed due to a technical issue. A source told Page Six it“was delayed because the court did not correctly finish the necessary background check.”

Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine, said, “Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19.”

He added, “This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

As In Touch first reported, Shiloh recently took out a newspaper ad in the Los Angeles Time announcing her decision to change her last name. The move is required by the court before a petition can be granted.

She noted she wants her legal name changed from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Shiloh filed her petition on her 18th birthday, May 27.

Shiloh hired her own attorney and paid for the case to be filed with her own funds, according to a source close to Angelina, 49. An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Angie doesn’t know [the details] and can’t speak for it.”

A source close to Brad spoke to People after Shiloh decided to drop her last name.

The source said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

The insider added, “The reminders that he’s lost his children is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

“He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another insider told People. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

As In Touch previously reported, Angelina and Brad’s son Pax was injured in an electric bike accident in Los Angeles this week. The 20-year-old was driving around 5 p.m. when he smashed into a car that was stopped at a light.

Sources told TMZ that Pax, 20, was not wearing a helmet and had to be transported to a local hospital. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Eyewitnesses said the crash was so bad they feared Pax was dead before officials arrived at the scene. The incident happened near where Angelina lives. Pax ended up staying overnight at the hospital. Sources said Angelina rushed to the hospital to be by her son’s side during his recovery.

On top of that, Brad and Angelina continue to duke it out in court as part of a $350 million battle.