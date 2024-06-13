Brad Pitt will be celebrating Father’s Day alone as his six children have decided to spend the day with their mother, Angelina Jolie, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Sources close to the situation tell In Touch that Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 15, have no plans to hang out with their father on the big day. An insider reveals the children plan to be with Angelina, who they feel raised them.

Another source familiar with the case tells us, “The judge granted Brad and Angelina 50/50 on custody. The other side has a history of trying to revise history. It is standard practice and strongly recommended by child therapists that minor children should not personally testify in a custodial hearing. All of the children’s voices and perspectives were included based on lengthy discussions with evaluators and therapists in order to create the most comfortable environment for them to speak freely.”

As In Touch previously reported, Brad, 60, and his children have experienced a strained relationship since his 2016 divorce from Angelina, 49. The former A-list couple’s marriage ended after an incident aboard a private plane. For years, the two have battled it out in court over custody of their children.

Earlier this month, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed a petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court to drop her famous father’s last name.

Shiloh asked that her name Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt be legally changed to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. The teen said the reason for the change was “personal.”

One source told Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh hired her own lawyer for the name change.

A source told In Touch, “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

One insider told People that the actor was “upset” after learning about Shiloh’s request.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” the source told the outlet. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” the source added.

Brad’s daughter Zahara also dropped “Pitt” from her name in 2023. A video of her from an initiation ceremony at Spelman College’s Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority showing her saying “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.”

On top of that, Vivienne seemed to join her siblings. She was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother this month.

Brad and Angelina continue to duke it out in divorce court and as part of the actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife over the French estate Chateau Miraval that they purchased while married. As part of the bitter court war, Brad submitted a declaration from a security guard who worked for the couple.

The guard claimed, following their split, he was told by another associate that Angelina encouraged her children to avoid Brad during custody visits. The case is ongoing.