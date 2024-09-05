For years,Brad Pitt has been battling ex Angelina Jolie for custody of their minor children and their French winery, Château Miraval. In the latest blow, the 60-year-old was heartbroken when 18-year-old daughter Shiloh legally dropped his name — joining at least four others of his brood of six. Now an insider exclusively tells In Touch the desolate dad has ditched L.A. and is taking refuge in the French countryside, where he hangs out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34, and pal George Clooney.

“In L.A., Brad was haunted by being so close to his kids and yet so far,” says the source. “He’s now saying a change of scenery might be what his mind needs, at least until they start wanting to spend time with him again.”

He’s also fighting Angelina’s decision to sell her stake in Miraval, which he intended as a legacy for his kids. “It’s a big reason why he’s so furious with Angelina,” says the source. “He’s passionate about it.”