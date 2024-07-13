Brad Pitt accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of demanding he turn over communications with his inner circle about their infamous 2016 private jet flight, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brad opposed Angelina’s “wide-ranging and intrusive” discovery requests.

Brad, 60, sued Angelina in 2022 after she sold off her stake in a French winery Chateau Miraval that they purchased while married without his consent.

He said the original plan was to pass down the business to their children.

The former couple were together from 2004 until she filed for divorce in September 2016.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty

The divorce came days after an incident on a private plane with the duo and their children. Angelina accused her ex of getting physical with her and a couple of the kids.

The actor has disputed Angelina’s version of events since the start. The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI investigated the matter.

No criminal charges were brought against Brad.

His lawyer previously said about Angelina’s claims, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

As part of the battle over Chateau, Brad claimed they had a promise not to sell their ownership without the others approval.

Brad and his business partners offered Angelina over $50 million to buy her stake — after she demanded to be bought out.

However, after the couple’s divorce battle turned nasty, the talks fell apart. Angelina sold her stake to a company named Stoli, run by a Russian oligarch. Brad accused Stoli of attempting a hostile takeover of Chateau. He sued demanding the sale be undone.

Angelina denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

She denied she needed Brad’s approval to sell her interest.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nouvel, the company Angelina sold to Stoli that held her interest in Chateau, filed a $350 million countersuit accusing Brad of misusing company assets. He denied the claims. Both cases are ongoing.

For weeks, Brad and Angelina have been going back and forth about discovery.

In his new motion, Brad accused Angelina of making 54 requests for documents from him – many he believes don’t have anything to do with the case at hand. Brad said several of the request relate to the couple’s divorce and the incident on the plane.

His lawyer wrote, “To avoid unnecessary motion practice and another public filing rife with personal attacks, Pitt voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce.”

He continued, “If Jolie’s Requests were really about ‘what happened on that plane’ as she claims Pitt’s offer should have sufficed. Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties—including his most trusted advisors—about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight. These private, third-party communications are far removed from the issues and allegations in this case, and in many cases, they have nothing but the most tenuous relationship to ‘what happened on that plane.’ Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

In addition, Brad said Angelina asked him to turn over all communications with his closest friends and business partners about the 2016 flight. She also asked for all communications he had with the FBI regarding the investigation into the matter.

Brad asked a court to shut down Angelina’s request he turn over the information. A judge has yet to rule.