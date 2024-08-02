Brad Pitt has stepped up his interest in yoga of late, according to a source who exclusively told In Touch he’s doing daily sessions with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and hailing his meditation sessions as his number one tool for staying passionate, healthy and sober.

“Brad’s lifestyle in sobriety has come down to one thing: he’s got to fill up his days with activities and keep as busy as possible from the second he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep at night,” says a source with a long history with the star.

“This is harder than you’d think for a guy like Brad, who is naturally laid back and, pre-sobriety, relished his downtime.”

The Fury star, 60, got his act together and first embarked on his sober journey in 2016, after a high-profile split from Angelina Jolie. Alcoholism had become a way of life for the A-lister, and, up until he decided to make a change, said he couldn’t “remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn’t boozing or had a [marijuana] spliff, or something,” in an interview with GQ in May 2017.

“But now,” the source says of Brad’s sobriety, “he’s scheduled within an inch of his life starting with up-at-dawn yoga and stretching sessions with Ines and being on Zoom calls all day as he monitors future productions.”

Ines, 34, is Brad’s first serious girlfriend since his divorce from Angelina, 49. The pair were rumored to be dating as early as December 2022, after she was seen with him on his 59th birthday, however, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until early 2023 after Page Six obtained photos of the couple sunbathing together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo San Lucas.

“He’s just never alone with his thoughts anymore and has people around him working at his L.A. house pretty much at all times,” the source says.

Kym Illman/Getty

“It’s a little sad that maintaining his sobriety has come to this, because at 60, Brad deserves to slow down a little and enjoy his success, not be over-scheduled within an inch of his life and pretty much monitored constantly by the members of his extended entourage.”

“Brad is a willing participant in all of this,” the source continues. “He’s hyper-committed to maintaining his sobriety.”

The superstar certainly is keeping himself busy, producing three projects this year, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Bob Marley: One Love and Wolfs and starring in IF. He’s also filming his next upcoming blockbuster, F1, in the U.K., which he’s producing and in which he’s also starring.

“He knows he has way too much to lose if he falls off the wagon, and the implications of that could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent twenty years building.”

“I don’t think this is exactly the life he envisioned having at this age, but it’s the only thing that works for him at the moment,” the insider says.

“It seems to have been very helpful in strengthening his relationship with Ines.”