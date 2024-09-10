They know how to work it! On the red carpet promoting Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival September 1, Brad Pitt, 60, and George Clooney, 63, got goofy, to the delight of the crowd.

The pair have been friends for years, and later commandeered a restaurant for a double date with George’s human rights attorney wife, Amal Clooney, 46, and Brad’s girlfriend of almost two years, jewelry exec Ines de Ramon, 34. “They’ve been having a ball,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “When they get together, it’s always the same, it’s all in fun.”

So much fun, it would be easy to forget that elsewhere at the festival Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie was earning raves for her role in Maria amid the pair’s contentious, years long divorce and his estrangement from their six kids. “Brad was aware of Angelina being there,” says the insider. “And of course he heard about her teary reaction to the standing ovation [after the Maria screening], but he didn’t let that interfere with his plans.”

Part of those plans included Ines’ red carpet debut. Dressed in a chic white sheath, she looked comfortable on his arm — and more than a little like his BFF’s lovely wife, who wore a slinky slip dress. “Brad has a good thing going with Ines,” says the insider. “He was proud to show her off in Venice. He’s always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that’s inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life.” Adds the insider, “He appreciates a relationship that’s free of drama.”