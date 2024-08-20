Though he’s been going through a very public, very bitter, very long divorce, Brad Pitt seemed sunny sitting for an interview alongside old pal and Wolfs costar George Clooney for GQ magazine. As he surveyed Château Miraval, the French winery where he and his ex, Angelina Jolie, were wed — and which is the subject of a legal tussle — he appeared above the fray.

“I really enjoy the people that I love around me and just living,” said the 60-year-old. “I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit.”

It’s a surprising outlook, considering. In the years since his shocking split, the Oscar winner has been the subject of abuse allegations, which he denied, while at least four of his six children have dropped his last name, indicating that their relationship with their dad is less than ideal. (He also got in trouble from Alcoholics Anonymous for sharing how important AA had been for his sobriety. “I’m not outing anyone,” he griped.)

Through it all, the Missouri native has maintained a 20-plus-year friendship with his Ocean’s Eleven costar, who shot into stardom together. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” George, 63, told the mag. “And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Sure, the Ticket to Paradise star, wed to human rights attorney Amal since 2014, was referring to navigating Hollywood. But their intimate banter during the chat makes it clear that they care for each other beyond their onscreen achievements. “I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy,” Brad said. “That’s why there’s a real comfort. I know he’s got my back, I got his back.”