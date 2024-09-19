Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's Love Has 'Depth,' Says Body Language Expert

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s body language has revealed that they have an “intense” and “natural” relationship, body language expert Darren Stanton says.

“Brad Pitt is a very self-assured person, very rarely gets anxious or wound up in the public eye,” Darren exclusively tells In Touch on behalf of FruitySlots.com.

The Fight Club star, 60, stepped out with his girlfriend of two years at the premiere of his film Wolfs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 18, after making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Darren says Wednesday night’s appearance said a lot about their relationship.

“In the photos, there’s a lot of PDAs, lots of affectionate gestures, and holding hands. They hold hands very similarly to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” the body language expert says. “It’s quite an intimate and intense way of holding hands. This shows the depth of their love and relationship is quite intense. At the press junket, Brad seems very guarded of her, and is right by her side at all times.”

Darren adds that there was “lots of eye contact” and “lots of genuine smiles” between Brad and Ines, 31.

“[Brad] seems to be genuinely in love with Ines, but they’re also keeping it pretty low key,” Darren continues. “They don’t seem to be going overboard here. From a non-verbal perspective, they’re definitely very comfortable together. He knows exactly how to handle the paparazzi, as he’s been in the industry a long time.”

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the other hand, Darren notes that Ines did seem “quite nervous” at times. “She was clutching her handbag quite tightly for reassurance when she was being papped and surrounded, but he was on-hand nearby to break that up,” the expert adds.

“This is a couple who have been linked together for a very long time before going public, which makes sense. The way they interact with each other now, it doesn’t seem like a new relationship,” Darren continues. “There’s no signs of anxiety, it seems like they’ve been together for a very long time — even if it is only a couple of years. You can become very close to someone in that amount of time and develop a very deep rapport with someone. That is what we’re seeing, they seem very comfortable. These two have no issues displaying affection, and Brad was clearly guarded over how Ines was treated by the media.”

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumors in 2022. They were spotted together at a Bono concert that November, and it was reported at the time that they had been seeing each other “for a few months,” but that things weren’t “serious” yet. The certified health coach joined the actor at the premiere of his film Babylon in December 2022, although she did not walk the red carpet with him.

The couple took the next step in their romance at the beginning of this year, with a source exclusively telling In Touch that they had moved in together. By June, Brad and Ines were making family plans, an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time.

“Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation,” the source said.

The Bullet Train star already shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.