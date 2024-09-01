Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon Seen at Venice Film Festival in Photos

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were giving happy couple vibes as the pair arrived at the Venice Film Festival. The duo looked adorable as they showed off their pearly whites and held hands before the crowd.

In the photos, Brad, 60, wore a white button-down shirt with green and yellow plaid pants. He paired the look with some aviator-style sunglasses, light tan loafers and some gold jewelry. Ines, 34, looked casual-chic in a flowy tan skirt that she wore with a white T-shirt and black belt.

Brad’s attending the Venice Film Festival for his upcoming film, Wolfs, but his ex Angelina Jolie will be promoting her film Maria at the event. However, the festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera revealed that staff made sure to create schedules that wouldn’t allow Brad and Angelina, 49, to cross paths.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride,” Alberto said during an interview with Vanity Fair that was published on August 15. “So, Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

Angelina and Brad are in the midst of a messy divorce that’s been held up in court since 2016. The Maleficent actress filed for divorce two years after they wed, following an incident on a plane in September 2016 where Brad was accused of becoming violent. In an FBI report obtained by NBC News in 2022, Angelina said that Brad “grabbed her by the head” before punching the ceiling of the plane multiple times. A later report included a statement from the Gone in 60 Seconds star that claimed Brad “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” per NBC News. The Legends of the Fall star was investigated by the Department of Child and Family Services in November 2016 and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

More recently, the former couple have continued to battle in court regarding a winery they purchased in 2008. Angelina sold her share of Chateau Miraval Winery, something Brad claimed she did without his consent. The Oceans 11 actor sued Angelina and demanded the sale be undone, but she denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Sources told In Touch that Ines is at her wit’s end with the ongoing divorce that’s tearing their lives apart and taking its toll on their relationship. She’s even considered talking to Angelina herself.

“Ines is so sick and tired of hearing Brad complaining about Angelina and being stuck in this ugly divorce loop,” an insider revealed on August 7. “Sure, he’s officially divorced, but he’s just as entangled with Angelina as ever.”

The source added that the jewelry designer is “putting her foot down” regarding the back and forth between Brad and the Girl, Interrupted star.

Ines is “saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her. She wants them to be able to start their own life together and doesn’t feel they can do that until this war is settled,” according to the insider. “Ines obviously has her loyalty with Brad, but she’s also savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story and she’s prepared to hear Angelina out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to end this war.”