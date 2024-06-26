Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been trying for a baby all year, as In Touch previously reported and is now being confirmed elsewhere – but he’s not stopping at one as adoption and surrogacy are both totally on the table. An insider exclusively tells In Touch, “Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation. Yes, his relationship with his kids is very sad for him right now, but he insists that this isn’t a reaction to that pain, that he had every intention of starting a family with Ines regardless of that.”

In the midst of taking the next step with Ines, Brad, 60, has an estranged relationship with kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Although the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars separated in 2016, their divorce is ongoing as they continue to battle out the custody details of their minor children.

“People can speculate about his motives all they want, but the fact is Brad wants two, maybe even three kids, with Ines and he would do the adoption option again in a heartbeat if that’s something Ines wanted too,” the insider continues. “He also thinks surrogacy is a great option, especially if it gives them the chance of having twins. He really is a wonderful father, that’s why it’s so sad that things have disintegrated so badly with his kids. He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mom, the plan is to have at least one baby very soon, and then work quickly to have at least one or even two right after that.”

Earlier this month, a separate insider exclusively dished on Ines and Brad’s baby plans, revealing that the Bullet Train actor “wants another chance at fatherhood.”

The source also shared insight on how Brad is holding up after his daughter Shiloh filed a petition to drop his last name, Vivienne didn’t include “Pitt” in her Outsiders Playbill and Zahara recently introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

“The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life. He’s deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It’s clear Angelina is twisting the knife,” the insider insisted. “[Brad] has’ tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try. He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina.”

In the midst of the unfortunate family madness, the insider gushed that “Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad” and there is no drama in their relationship.

It’s unclear the exact date when the Hollywood star and celebrity jeweler, 34, started dating. However, the lowkey couple were first spotted together in December 2022 while celebrating Brad’s birthday.

The pair have privately supported each other out of the spotlight and are ready to make their commitment last forever.

“There’s a bit of urgency with this because Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines and she wants a proper commitment first,” the source continued, adding, “As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby.”