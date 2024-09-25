Brad Pitt Hopes Ines De Ramon Will Get Kids to 'Show Mercy' (EXCL)

Brad Pitt is on the outs with kids as they side with Angelina Jolie in the couple’s brutal divorce battle, but the Wolfs actor, 60, has not given up and is calling on girlfriend Ines De Ramon to help broker the peace he desperately craves, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Brad still has rights to see Vivian and Knox,” the insider explains, “legally, there is still a custody arrangement in place, but he’s not the type to force that.”

“He wants to see them and the rest of his kids, because they choose to see him.”

Nearly three months after Brad’s daughter, Shiloh, filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on her 18th birthday, May 27, a judge granted permission for her to drop Pitt from her surname, leaving her just Shiloh Jolie, a move that seriously dug into the star’s heart.

A second insider previously told In Touch the move “blindsided” the Benjamin Button actor, “but he wasn’t surprised.”

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad,” the insider said, adding Brad’s daughter “did not give her dad the heads up about her decision.”

Jun Sato/WireImage

Angelina, 49, filed for divorce from the A-list heartthrob in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The court said they were legally single in April 2019. The official divorce is still pending.

The split came after bombshell allegations of Brad’s drunken behavior, with Angelina’s lawyer claiming the actor “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during an altercation.

Since the Salt star left, Brad has made a point of maintaining his sobriety, with the help of his new girlfriend, Ines, 31, who is taking her beau’s health seriously with daily yoga and meditation sessions to keep him on track.

“He’s still hopeful that they will be able to work things out because it was only a few months ago that the visits were happening on a weekly basis,” the source says.

“Ines has been very respectful and never pushed to spend time with the kids, until now, and Brad feels that she’s probably his ace in the hole, because once they meet her he has no doubt they’ll see what a gem she is and fall madly in love with her as a potential step mom.”

“He figures anything is worth a shot at this point and Ines is more than willing to do this, provided it’s not going to cause any issues with Angelina.”

As In Touch reported, the divorcing couple has called a truce after son Pax’s horrific motorbike crash in July to rally behind his recovery.

“It’s just all about getting those kids face to face with Brad again, he hasn’t given up and strongly believes that they will want to see him again and feels like Ines is the best bet to help smooth things over and make that happen.”

“She is such a warm and diplomatic person, Brad is convinced that she’s got a real shot of convincing Angelina and his kids to show him some mercy.”