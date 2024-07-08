Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon held hands during a rare public outing at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on Sunday, July 7.

The couple was first linked in November 2022, and they have kept their romance out of the spotlight. While not many details are known about their relationship, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Brad, 60, and Ines, 34, want to have a family together.

“Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation,” the source revealed in June. “His relationship with his kids is very sad for him right now, but he insists that this isn’t a reaction to that pain, that he had every intention of starting a family with Ines regardless of that.”