Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked in a twisted new blame game after their 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was hospitalized with head injuries after a terrifying near-fatal accident, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Pax narrowly avoided death after crashing his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a busy intersection in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The aspiring filmmaker was thrown from the e-bike and suffered a head injury. Sources say he was not wearing a helmet.

Medics were reportedly concerned he’d suffered a minor brain bleed in the collision and rushed him to the hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

But instead of uniting to care for their injured son, the clashing former couple are lashing out at each other, according to In Touch‘s source.

Angelina, 49, is claiming Brad’s an absent dad who never set a good example. Meanwhile — although a rep for the 60-year-old Fight Club actor denies Brad is blaming his ex for the nasty crash — sources say he’s been ranting at pals that because the Maleficent star is in much closer contact with Pax, she should have ensured he was properly prepared to hit the highway.

“From Brad’s perspective it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” an insider says. “He’d love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but she’s managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair.”

Gotham/GC Images

But according to the source, Angelina is equally bitter and believes if Brad had been a more devoted dad this never would have happened.

As previously reported, since the pair split in 2016, they have been locked in a nasty divorce and custody battle — and now things have taken an even more toxic turn.

“It’s a disaster and the whole family is in a state of shock,” says an insider. “It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”

Pax is the second oldest of the former couple’s six children.