Brad Pitt is at his wits’ end over Pax Jolie-Pitt‘s health crisis — and friends of the A-list actor are increasingly hopeful his estranged son’s motorbike crash could pave the way for a more peaceful dialogue between him and ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything he’s massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

On July 29, the 20-year-old reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near Angelina’s home in the Los Feliz area of L.A. Pax wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury before being rushed by paramedics to a local hospital.

It was also reported that an eyewitness named Lola Cavalli saw Pax’s mouth “filled with blood” following the scary incident.

Though Pax is in stable condition and currently recovering at home with his 49-year-old mother, the source notes “it’s terrifying to think of what might have happened,” adding that Brad, 60, is “devastated that Pax suffered a brain injury.”

“It’s tough not to worry about the rehabilitation and what the road to recovery will really mean in the long term,” the source shares, noting that Brad is “also struggling not to be angry” that Pax “put himself in such a dangerous situation.”

“But everyone is just trying to look beyond all that and focus on the fact that Pax is out of the hospital and healing every day,” adds the source.

The terrifying accident has also changed the dynamic between Brad and Angelina, who split in 2016 and have been locked in a nasty legal war ever since.

Gotham/GC Images

While it’s clear that the Oscar-winning exes — who also share kids Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — want little to do with one another, “Angelina is making sure [Brad] does get updates, although not directly from her,” the source says.

“She appreciates his concern, and for once they seem to have calmed down and stopped the whole blame game, which has a lot of people in their worlds thinking they might finally be able to sit down and talk,” the source continues.

While Brad’s relationship with his kids appears to be extremely strained — Shiloh even dropped his surname — it “goes without saying Brad’s willing to pay anything towards Pax’s medical bills,” the source says.

“He’d love to be able to send gifts to him or see him in person,” the insider adds. “But, of course, he’s respecting Pax’s boundaries and not pushing himself on anyone.”

Now, many in Brangelina’s inner circle are wondering if the ordeal could lead to a more peaceful future for the famous family.

“Angelina is grateful and seems more open to making up with him,” the source reveals, “but it’s just so sad that the one trace of hope for peace between these two has [come from] something so tragic.”