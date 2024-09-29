Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are all in on getting married down the line, but a source exclusively tells In Touch that baby making is a way bigger priority. The actor’s “full focus outside of work” is having a child with his girlfriend, according to the insider.

“The sooner the better,” the source says, adding that the pair’s recent trip to Europe has afforded them the chance to spend a lot of one-on-one time together. “They’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon.”

And if having a baby doesn’t happen naturally, Brad, 60, “has said IVF is an option,” the insider adds. “Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life. For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had. He really does feel decades younger than his age.”

Brad shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie. The two youngest kids – twins Vivienne and Knox – are already 16 years old and will be legal adults in July 2026. While it’s been awhile since the Oscar winner has had a newborn, he’s been inspired by pal George Clooney, who was 56 when his own twins were born.

“All the time he’s been spending with George has allayed any fears he might have about being an ‘old’ dad,” the insider shared. “There’s no denying that his relationship with his kids is totally fractured and his heart is broken over it. He’s not expecting a new baby to fix everything, but it will certainly bring him new joy and he desperately needs that right now.”

Brad has had a strained relationship with his kids in recent years, with daughter Shiloh even filing legal paperwork to drop ‘Pitt’ from her last name on her 18th birthday in May. A judge granted the name change in August. Meanwhile, Vivienne also only went by ‘Vivienne Jolie’ when credited in a Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, and Zahara referred to herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ at a sorority event in 2023.

Amid his family drama, Brad’s relationship with Ines, 31, has been blossoming. The two were first linked at the end of 2022 and kept their romance out of the public eye as much as possible at first. However, since moving in together earlier this year, the lovebirds have been starting to put their love in the spotlight more. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

“The fact is, Brad wants two, maybe even three, kids with Ines and he would do adoption again in a heartbeat if that’s something she wanted too,” another insider previously told In Touch. “He also thinks surrogacy is a great option, especially if it gives them the chance of having twins. He really is a wonderful father, and that’s why it’s so sad that things have disintegrated so badly with his kids. He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mom. The plan is to have at least one baby very soon and then work quickly to have at least one, or even two, right after that.”