Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon got dressed up for a rare public date night while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Wolfs.

After they attended the premiere together at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, September 18, Brad, 60, and Ines, 31, enjoyed dinner at Mother Wolf. The Babylon actor looked handsome in a pale sage green suit that he paired with an open-necked white button-down shirt, while Ines matched in a one-shoulder, tan dress.

Despite supporting her boyfriend at the premiere, Ines opted to not walk the red carpet. Instead, Brad posed for photos with costars George Clooney, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

The outing comes two weeks after Brad and Ines made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Wolfs on September 1. Brad wore an all black ensemble, while Ines stunned in a white dress that hugged her curves.

While Brad and Ines have been dating for two years, the couple has been known to keep their romance out of the spotlight. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that their romance is serious and they want to start a family together.

“Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation,” the source dished in June. “Yes, his relationship with his kids is very sad for him right now, but he insists that this isn’t a reaction to that pain, that he had every intention of starting a family with Ines regardless of that.”

Brad is currently estranged from kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former couple split in 2016, and went on to have a nasty divorce.

“People can speculate about his motives all they want, but the fact is Brad wants two, maybe even three kids, with Ines and he would do the adoption option again in a heartbeat if that’s something Ines wanted too,” the insider shared.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The source added that Brad “also thinks surrogacy is a great option, especially if it gives them the chance of having twins.”

“He really is a wonderful father, that’s why it’s so sad that things have disintegrated so badly with his kids,” the insider continued. “He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mom, the plan is to have at least one baby very soon, and then work quickly to have at least one or even two right after that.”

It seems Brad is eager to have more kids, as an additional source exclusively told In Touch that he “wants another chance at fatherhood.” The insider implied that he is willing to learn from his past mistakes, and explained that Brad is “a different person than the first time around.”

While Brad is already the father to six kids, Ines does not have any children of her own. She was previously married to Paul Wesley from 2019 until 2022.