Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt was injured when his electric bicycle collided with a car on a busy street in Los Angeles.

Pax, 20, was riding his electric bike on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 29. The collision occurred when he approached a stop light and rammed his bike into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection, a law enforcement source told TMZ.

The outlet reported that the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics then arrived on the scene, while witnesses said that Pax was experiencing hip pain and he suffered a head injury. He was then rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles to receive treatment.

According to the report, the medics feared Pax had suffered a minor brain bleed in the accident. However, it is believed that he’s currently stable and was expected to return home the same night of the accident.

Pax is the second child of Brad, 60, and Angelina, 49, who were together for one decade before filing for divorce in 2016. He was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina in 2007. Brad then formally adopted Pax in 2008.

In addition to Pax, the former couple share kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Their kids have remained close with Angelina following the split, while Brad has had strained relationships with all six of their children in recent years.

The Jolie-Pitt kids have been known to stay out of the spotlight, though Pax reportedly revealed his true feelings about Brad when a social media post seemingly made by Pax from 2020 went viral in 2023.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax reportedly wrote in the resurfaced Instagram Story post, which was shared by The Daily Mail.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” he continued. “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

More recently, a source exclusively told In Touch that Brad worried about his kids discussing their drama in a tell-all interview.

“This is a dark cloud hanging over Brad’s head. He can muzzle Angelina with his lawyers, but he can’t muzzle his own kids,” the insider shared. “They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story. There’s nothing to stop them from doing it.”

The source added, “And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”