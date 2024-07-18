Bobbi Althoff Slams Rumors She Slept With Celebrity Guests

Podcast host Bobbi Althoff fired back at rumors that she’s had sex with her celebrity guests.

“I never respond to this comment that I’ve been getting a million times a day for the last year, but I am really sick of seeing it,” Bobbi, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story, according to TMZ. “Anyone who says stuff like this is so f–king ignorant. You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”

The “Really Good Podcast” host continued, “I have never slept with someone I interviewed. I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out. But you guys can’t f–king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It’s so frustrating that I can’t post a single thing without comments about how I’ve been passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f–k up.”

Bobbi also slammed fans who have made comments about her two daughters, Luca and Isla, and added, “And just because you don’t see my kids doesn’t mean that I don’t. You see what I allow you to see.”

In a separate slide, Bobbi continued her rant.

“Like do you really believe it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25? Obviously not. I’m obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that’s life, things don’t always end up how we expect them to,” the mom of two wrote.

Bobbi rose to fame due to her deadpan humor and popular podcast, but the Southern California native first started creating content on TikTok in 2021. Bobbi’s TikTok videos originally chronicled her life as a mom of a young child while she was pregnant with baby No. 2. By April 2023, Bobbi had started “The Really Good Podcast” where she interviewed celebrities including Drake, Mark Cuban, Lil Yachty and more.

Matt Hayward / Getty Images

Bobbi’s purposefully awkward and confrontational interview style often caught guests off guard. During the first episode, she spoke with Pretty Little Liars alum Tammin Sursok, and she began the interview by saying, “So you were on a show called Pretty Little Liars. Was the lie that you’re pretty?”

Bobbi’s then-husband, Cory Althoff, whom she married in 2020, would make occasional appearances on her show. Unfortunately, on February 7, Bobbi announced that she and Cory were calling it quits after four years of marriage. Cory filed the paperwork and cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to multiple reports.

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce,” Bobbi wrote via Instagram. “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

She continued, “While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”