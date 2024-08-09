Blueface Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison After Probation Violation

Rapper Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison after violating the terms of his probation.

The news comes nearly seven months after the “Thotiana” rapper, 27, was taken into custody on January 12 for violating his probation related to an alleged 2021 attack on a club bouncer in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“He’ll be home in 10 months,” a source revealed to the outlet, claiming that the Los Angeles native (Real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) had received credit for the time he has already spent incarcerated.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Harvey, confirmed the news that same day, thanking fans for their prayers in a video posted on Instagram.

“I seen all the prayers and I think y’all so much,” the matriarch told her followers. “I don’t want y’all to think that God didn’t show up today, he did and if you was in the courtroom, you heard Jonathan take accountability, you heard Jonathan sound like Jonathan, he’s in his right frame of mind. We didn’t get the verdict that we wanted today, but we got some closure and new beginnings.”

She added, “We’re all hopeful for this to go by smooth and quickly.”

The “Barbie” rapper, 27, along with two other men, were arrested following an alleged brutal attack on a bouncer at a California nightclub in November 2021. Footage of the incident shows the trio stomping, kicking, and punching the doorman. They were later charged with felony assault. Additionally, one of the men was accused of stealing a chain from the victim, leading to an additional felony robbery charge, according to TMZ.

Blueface has been living relatively comfortably behind bars, according to TMZ. He allegedly has been kept out of the general inmate population and is staying in the administrative segregation area.

The Zeus network reality TV star was permitted to leave his cell for seven hours daily to attend religious services or educational classes. He also had access to a rooftop yard where he could communicate with his family or lawyers. Additionally, the “Respect My Cryppin’” rapper could watch TV in a shared unit and had access to the library. Inmates were allowed to shower every other day, with an exception on court days, when they were permitted to bathe that day.

This isn’t Blueface’s first run-in with the law. In October 2023, the rapper pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club and faced a sentence of 26 to 60 months if he breached his probation terms. It’s uncertain how his current arrest will impact the probation related to the shooting case.

After his conviction, Blueface’s lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld, exclusively told In Touch that he planned to concentrate on his music career following the court case.

“This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation,” Wildeveld explained on October 2, 2023. “He is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life.”