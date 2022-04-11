The challenge in today’s world, where thousands of skincare brands compete for your attention, is finding a line of products that gives your skin and hair luxurious treatment using gentle yet effective formulas, and at an affordable price. That may seem like a tall order, but Blu Atlas has managed to deliver all of this and more. Blu Atlas may be a newcomer to the skincare scene, but their products have already generated plenty of buzz. In this article, we’ll investigate just why that is and whether the hype is justified.

In the last couple of decades, both women and men have realized what it takes to maintain a healthy, polished appearance. It’s not about washing your face more often or adding half a dozen different products to your routine; it’s about finding skin- and hair-care solutions with the right ingredients. Gone are the days when we slathered our faces with chemical-ridden products. Now, we’re in an era where clean, natural formulas reign supreme.

We investigated Blu Atlas and its range of unisex, natural products to see if they lived up to our expectations. We’re happy to report in our Blu Atlas review that it is a skincare brand worth the hype.

Blu Atlas Overview

Blu Atlas has a solution for every grooming and beauty concern you may possess. Their products cover all the bases, with carefully designed formulas that use natural ingredients to ensure your skin and hair look and feel healthy.

With every Blu Atlas purchase, you can count on vegan formulas with all-natural ingredients and no sulfates, parabens or artificial fragrances. Blu Atlas is so confident in their products that they offer a 100% money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers.

Their skincare products are formulated to bring out the best in all skin types, with a focus on anti-aging. And let’s be honest: if you haven’t already incorporated anti-aging care into your regimen, you’re missing out on an opportunity to get ahead of the game.

In order to understand why Blu Atlas is the skincare brand worth the hype, let’s check out some of their top products and dive into precisely what makes them stand out.

Product Spotlights

Here are a few of our favorite products from Blu Atlas, all of which deserve a place in your daily routine.

Eye Stick

Whether you’re greeting a friend or coworker, meeting a blind date or looking in the mirror, your eyes will make the first impression. Did you get enough sleep last night? Down one too many martinis? The delicate skin around your eyes will betray even your best-kept secrets.

Even if you’re breaking out or dealing with an unbalanced complexion, having healthy-looking eyes means you still appear your best. Conversely, even when your skin is glowing and your complexion is balanced, puffy eyes or dark circles can make you look tired and unhealthy.

Enter the Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick. This product will become your best friend, so you may want to buy a few to keep with you at all times: one for the car, one for your gym bag, one for your desk drawer at work. The all-natural blend of powerful ingredients takes action to eliminate eye puffiness and brighten up those dark circles, even if you’re burning the candle at both ends.

Caffeine alleviates that under-eye puffiness, whether it’s due to lack of sleep or aging. Rose flower water combats redness while reinvigorating skin. Peptides and vitamins then spring into action, stimulating collagen production and firming the skin. Algae is another important addition to the formula, with its multitude of anti-aging and hydrating properties that encourage skin’s elasticity.

Rubbing the sensitive skin around your eyes with this product’s refreshing roller-ball applicator will become a daily ritual once you realize how effective it is.

Face Mask

Skincare isn’t just about staying on top of your skin’s well-being; it’s also about treating your skin and indulging in more intensive therapies as a form of self-care. At any rate, that’s Blu Atlas’ philosophy.

Once a week – maybe on a night off or after a particularly challenging day of work – slather on this Blu Atlas Purifying Face Mask. Then sit back and sip a glass of wine or catch up on the news while the powerful natural ingredients go to work on your skin, nourishing and revitalizing.

Pore buildup is behind skincare nuisances like blackheads, whiteheads and most forms of acne. This happens when your skin creates excess sebum or you skip cleansing. Kaolin clay and charcoal in this mask take care of buildup by naturally drawing out impurities, cleansing while you relax.

Once your pores are clean, your face is ready to receive the benefits of other natural ingredients, such as hydrating fatty acids from goji berry extract, which also protects you from UV damage, strengthens your skin’s natural barrier and tackles inflammation. Algae takes on fine lines and wrinkles while also bringing down oxidative stress.

You’ll find that this face mask softens your skin considerably, creating a noticeable difference in the way your skin feels once you’ve finished your glass of wine and rinsed off the formula.

Aftershave

Men and women can rejoice in the release of this aftershave, which features a unique natural

composition that tackles all the symptoms of post-shave irritation, from razor bumps to redness to itching. Shea butter glycerides serve as an emollient to lock in moisture, releasing plenty of fatty acids onto your irritated skin.

Fatty acids are essential to skin health, as they make up part of your skin’s natural barrier to keep environmental aggressors out. At the same time, they encourage water retention in the skin and fight microbes and inflammation. Just what you need after a shave!

Aloe provides even more relief, erasing any bumps or redness that arise in the wake of a razor blade. Rose flower water addresses inflammation, and helps your skin heal from nicks or scrapes. Finally, peppermint oil delivers a pleasant, cooling sensation.

Deodorant

Give up your aluminum-laced deodorant for Blu Atlas’ All-Natural Odor Prevention, and you’re sure to be inducted into this brand’s fan club. With all the research in recent years that has revealed the effects of harsh chemical deodorants on health, there’s really no excuse to continue using antiperspirants with harmful ingredients anymore.

Instead, opt for this product, which naturally sops up sweat and keeps BO at bay while doing double duty to soften and soothe your underarms. The secret to this product is volcanic ash, which provides a natural drying effect that doesn’t pose a risk to your health. It works in conjunction with cornstarch for gentle, effective dryness.

Candelilla wax, a plant-based extract that is primarily used to bind the product together, also delivers hydration to the skin of your armpits. Then coconut-derived gel and bergamia fruit extract condition skin, so you no longer need to put up with the skin-stripping that’s often a byproduct of natural deodorants.

The natural fragrance of this product is a subtle nod to the deodorants of yore. It has a clean, fresh, woodsy smell.

Body Wash

Don’t just focus your energy on your face – the skin all over your body needs love and attention, too. We appreciate this body wash from Blu Atlas because it anticipates your skin’s every need. Body wash is your chance to heal your skin, not only rinse off the day, and this product helps you do just that.

Coconut-derived surfactants provide a gentle cleanse to rid your skin of impurities. Sugarcane exfoliates naturally, allowing your skin to maximize the effects of nourishing and hydrating ingredients. The addition of green tea is a game-changer in this product, as it soaks your skin in antioxidants and tackles redness and inflammation.

Aloe provides doses of essential vitamins while soothing and conditioning, teaming up with coconut-derived coco-caprylate to ensure you’ll leave the shower with soft, bright skin. This formula is safe to use on sensitive skin, so if you’ve had issues tolerating body washes in the past (especially products full of artificial fragrance and skin-stripping cleansers), you’ll want to make the switch right now.

Shampoo and Conditioner

We’ve lumped these two together because they work best in sync. The shampoo targets oil buildup to get rid of the appearance of greasy strands, while hydrating and strengthening hair. Each follicle is coated in natural ingredients like jojoba oil for nutrients and sebum control, while coconut-based surfactants achieve a deep clean.

The Blu Atlas natural conditioner follows up on the work of the brand’s shampoo, ensuring hair softness with ingredients like hydrolyzed barley protein and glycerin.

These products will give new life to your hair, reinforcing Blu Atlas’ position as a skincare brand worth the hype.

Cologne

A signature scent is an important part of any grooming or beauty routine, as it fills you

with confidence. And everyone knows that confidence is the sexiest quality in both men and women.

Artificial fragrances tend to come off as cloying and can leave a chemical aftertaste on the palate. They are also more likely to cause headaches or allergic reactions. That’s why it’s time to upgrade to an all-natural scent that is expertly crafted and layered to produce an emotional reaction.

Atlantis from Blu Atlas is adventure personified. Bring a little Indiana Jones energy into your day with a spritz of this cologne. The fragrance features top notes of invigorating citrus. These soon fade into an intriguing heart of lavender, clary sage and patchouli, which is then grounded by base notes of oakmoss, fir and vetiver.

While this scent is certainly a go-to for men, we think it’s just as daring on women who are looking for a clean and refreshing fragrance.

Conclusion

Blu Atlas comes through on every promise they make, thanks to the brand’s impressive attention to detail and an insistence on using the best nature has to offer. It’s no wonder that they’ve been recognized by top skincare professionals since their launch and that there are countless glowing Blu Atlas reviews across the internet.

With expertly designed products that have the potential to reinvigorate your daily regimen, Blu Atlas has earned its reputation as the best new grooming and beauty authority. It’s time for an upgrade to your skin- and hair-care routine, and now you know you can trust Blu Atlas to turn your appearance around. This skincare brand is worth the hype, and it deserves your loyalty.

Written in partnership with Grooming Playbook.