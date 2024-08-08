Bloom Nutrition has officially entered the energy drink conversation in a big way. With the launch of its new Sparkling Energy Drinks, the wellness brand — known for blending good-for-you ingredients with delicious flavors, is poised to take over the trending category.

Founded in 2019, Bloom aims to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. Their new Sparkling Energy Drink represents the next frontier of that mission. Made with 180mg of natural caffeine from green coffee bean extract, prebiotic fiber and functional ingredients like lychee extract, apple cider vinegar, L-theanine and B vitamins, each can delivers an elevated flavor experience and a boost of energy without the crash —boasting just 10 calories and 0g of sugar.

You may know Bloom for their Greens & Superfoods powder, which has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its great taste and benefit-driven formula. What began as a social-media native brand has quickly become the No. 1 Greens brand in the U.S., and is now available at leading retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, GNC and more.

After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, Bloom cofounder Mari Llewellyn lost over 90 pounds and transformed her life with the help of her now-husband & cofounder, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and thus, Bloom was born. Llewellyn heard the Bloom community’s calls for a better-for-you energy drink that doesn’t compromise on taste. As a result, Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks were meticulously crafted for the wellness-minded consumer, offering a much-welcome alternative to traditional energy drinks — made, of course, with the brand’s signature mouthwatering flavors.

“Like everything we do at Bloom, this launch was centered around our community,” said Llewellyn. “An energy drink was by far our most requested product. It was important for us to make one that people can look forward to drinking every day — not just because they need to, but because they love the taste and the way it makes them feel.”

Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks are available in 4 delicious flavors, Raspberry Lemon, Cherry Lime, Peach Mango and Strawberry Watermelon, exclusively at Target stores and target.com.