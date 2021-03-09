Growing their family? Blake Shelton joked that his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, is pregnant with their twins while attempting to win over a contestant on The Voice.

During an episode that aired on Monday, March 8, the country superstar, 44, and fellow coach John Legend both turned their chairs following singer Pia Renee‘s audition. The songstress noted that reggae was her favorite music genre, and to persuade her to join his team, Blake referenced his connection to longtime love Gwen, 51, whose former band No Doubt was known for its ska and reggae-influenced music.

“To say that I don’t know anything about the music that she’s performing would kind of disqualify the fact that, who knows, even by the time this airs, Gwen Stefani — she could even be my wife by then,” the “God’s Country” singer said. “She’s delivering twins right now. She’s pushing them out. But I’m here working.”

John, 42, hit back, “I have no idea what this man is talking about.” Blake replied, “I’m talking about Gwen Stefani and her stamp on reggae, ska music and how much I’ve grown to love it.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trying to get Pia on his team, the “All of Me” singer added, “Wouldn’t it be great if she were here to coach you?”

Blake and Gwen first started dating in 2015 after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and he filed for divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert. After five years together, the couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

Blake embraced Gwen’s children from her previous marriage — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 — and her sons became “well-adjusted” to him as well, a source exclusively told In Touch in February 2020. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider added. “So far there are no huge issues.”

In fact, during a February 2021 interview with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather,” Blake revealed that he “can’t imagine” his life without the three boys. When it comes to tying the knot and making things official, the “Minimum Wage“ musician revealed during the same interview that he and Gwen have yet to “set a wedding date.”

Despite his impending nuptials to Gwen, and her musical stylings, Blake acknowledged his country roots while trying to persuade Pia to join his team on The Voice. Fellow coach Nick Jonas chimed in, complementing Pia and saying that she’s “gonna be a force” on the show. “I like the idea of this unexpected coach-artist duo,” Nick added, seemingly vouching for Blake. In the end, the contestant was not won over by the country star’s charm and decided to join John’s team.