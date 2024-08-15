Blake Lively is going viral and it’s not due to the success of It Ends With Us! As feud rumors about the film’s costars swirl, a 2016 “nightmare” interview with the actress went viral on social media for making the interviewer want to “quit her job.”

L.A.-based reporter Kjersti Flaa shared a 2016 throwback clip via her YouTube channel on Sunday, August 11, of her interviewing Blake, 36, and her Cafe Society costar Parker Posey. She candidly captioned the footage, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

The video began with the reporter congratulating the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress on her baby bump. At the time, Blake had already confirmed she was expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

“Congrats on your little bump,” Blake sarcastically shot back, with Parker, 55, then pointing to her backside “bump” in an effort to ease the tense room. Blake continued to joke with her costar about the bump comment, telling her that she “had two nice ones” while pointing to her own chest.

The video then cut to the journalist opting to ask the actresses about the garments worn in Cafe Society, a period piece set in Old Hollywood in the 1930s.

“Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes,” Blake answered, while only making eye contact with the Highland Park actress. The interviewer awkwardly watched as Blake and Posey spoke about their male costar’s wardrobes, while failing even to look her way.

Getty

“It’s not just the women that have the clothes. I feel like the women get the conversation but it’s, like, every detail with everybody … It’s just so, so beautiful,” the It Ends With Us actress continued.

Fans took to the comment section to commend Kjersti for “keeping her cool” against “mean girl behavior.”

“This interview was so embarrassing… for Blake. What absolute mean girl behavior. Imagine being complimented on your pregnancy and your first reaction is to insult the interviewer,” one viewer wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I’m more offended that they’re basically ignoring the interviewer and practically having a side conversation just the two of them.”

The video went viral amid rumors of a feud on the set of Blake’s latest project It Ends With Us. The drama, which hit theaters on August 9, stars Blake and Justin Baldoni playing onscreen love interests Lily and Ryle. The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

However, during the press tour for the film, fans noticed there seemed to be drama between the movie’s biggest stars when Justin, 40, didn’t join his costars at cast press events. Instead, he did his promotion for the movie solo. Buzz of a possible feud continued to ignite after social media users also noticed that Blake, Colleen and other cast members unfollowed Justin on Instagram, according to The Sun.

Justin praised the Simple Favor actress as a “powerhouse” in an interview with Elle U.K. earlier this month, but did recall “friction” on the set of their film. Justin served as director of the project, while Blake had a producer credit on the movie.

“There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this,” he told the outlet. “Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow.”