Congratulations! Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have seemingly welcomed their fourth baby together after the Simple Favor star, 35, was spotted in a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, February 12, with no visible baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy,” Blake captioned her post that day.

The Gossip Girl alum announced her pregnancy in September 2022 by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit. She gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy via social media.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” Blake shared via Instagram in September 2022, thanking fans for “the love and respect” amid her pregnancy.

The former CW star and Red Notice actor, 46, are notoriously private when it comes to their children. The couple — who married in September 2012 — welcomed their first daughter, James, in December 2014. Their second baby girl, Inez, was born in September 2016. Blake revealed she was pregnant with their third child, a daughter named Betty, born in October 2019, while attending the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere alongside her husband in May of that same year.

While they revealed the names of their first two kids pretty early on, Blake and Ryan kept their third baby’s name under wraps. In July 2020, their close friend Taylor Swift revealed her moniker with the song “Betty” on her Folklore album. She also included James and Inez in songs as well.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly,” the Deadpool actor confirmed to SiriusXM in August 2021, talking about the songstress. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff, and obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

While he’s infamous for publicly making jokes about his home life, Ryan has gushed over his role as a girl dad.

“I love being a girl dad,” the Canadian star explained to Access in November 2020. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”