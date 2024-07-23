Blake Lively Hilariously Slams Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors

Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds can never be torn down. The It Ends With Us actress recently had a perfect response to a fan who brought up rumors that she and her husband were getting a divorce.

Blake, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, July 22, with a rare photo of herself and Ryan, 47, on the set of his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. The pair shared a kiss as the Free Guy actor sported his Deadpool costume and makeup.

A fan commented, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

The mom of four’s response was short, sweet and to the point: “Haha they wish.” She added a laughing emoji at the end.

Blake’s post also included a video slide featuring clips from the movie where Ryan’s character made ‘90s and 2000s pop culture references, including nods to Avril Lavigne, Frozen, Harry Potter, Judy Blume and more. “Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” she said before the montage began.

In the caption, Blake gave her husband a sweet shoutout.

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand,” she wrote before encouraging her followers to see Deadpool & Wolverine and try to spot all the different pop culture Easter eggs.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks, BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen,” the Gossip Girl alum continued. “MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie. I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

Blake also shared the video on her Instagram Stories and added, “Find you a man who honors you like this boy. 143 to all my Y2K girlies.”

Ryan and Blake first met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, and they began dating in October 2011. The pair quickly fell in love and tied the knot on September 9, 2012. They welcomed daughter James in December 2014, followed by daughter Inez in September 2016 and Betty in October 2019. Ryan and Blake’s fourth child was born in 2023, and the Deadpool actor just revealed the toddler’s name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday — Olin.

“I love that my entire family is here,” he said after sending love to his kids.

Blake joked on July 10 that Ryan was “trying to get me pregnant again” by looking too handsome and spending time with a puppy.

“Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Rude!”