Witness to her Fitness! Blac Chyna’s Weight Loss Transformation After Hitting the Gym
Angela Renée White – formerly known as Blac Chyna – underwent a body makeover in 2023, removing her breast implants and having her butt enhancement reduced. The following year, the entrepreneur became dedicated to fitness and totally transformed her figure.
The model began working with a personal trainer who specializes in ab workouts. As a result, Angela has been showing off her fitness routines in Instagram videos while flaunting her toned figure on red carpets. Photos over the years show Angela’s weight loss transformation and body total body makeover.
