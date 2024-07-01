Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Cryptic Message Amid Firerose Divorce

As Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s divorce continues to heat up, the country singer has seemingly shared his thoughts on the situation with a one-word cryptic message on Instagram.

Billy Ray, 62, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 30, to share a video of the word “Fraud” written in black ink and surrounded by a gold picture frame. A single-flame candle flickered beneath the word as red rose petals floated down from above.

Earlier that day, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker shared a photo of himself riding a motorcycle behind a black dog, which was taken by daughter Noah Cyrus. He added another cryptic message in the caption, writing, “Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

The posts came after Firerose, 37, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, claimed that her estranged husband manipulated and abused her during their marriage.

“Billy had very strict rules,” she alleged in an interview with Page Six published on Sunday. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

The singer added, “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

Firerose also claimed that Billy Ray kept her isolated from her family and friends and sometimes gave her the silent treatment for multiple days in a row. Additionally, she alleged that the Hannah Montana star kicked her out of their shared home on the day she was scheduled to have a preventative double mastectomy. She also said Billy Ray often screamed at her and “made her feel like a prisoner.”

“I withdrew … I was afraid to talk,” she told the outlet, later adding, “He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid, dumb f–king bitch, crazy whore.’ It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

A friend of Firerose backed up her claims and told Page Six, “It felt like Firerose was in a prison that she didn’t sign up for.”

The former couple first met on the set of Hannah Montana back in 2010 and reconnected 10 years later when Billy Ray asked Firerose to collaborate with him on a version of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn.” They began dating in 2021 and later tied the knot in October 2023. However, the “Could’ve Been Me” singer filed to end the marriage after just seven months, with annulment paperwork submitted on May 23, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

After Firerose accused Billy Ray of “domestic abuse” in court paperwork in June, the country star fired back with claims that it was the “New Day” singer who abused him.

He alleged that Firerose’s abuse allegations were only to “sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse,’” according to court documents obtained by In Touch on June 24. The filing stated that Billy Ray was “certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry” but claimed that he was the one who “has been abused,” both emotionally and physically.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM

“If [Billy Ray] was indeed as abusive as [Firerose] claims, it is mindboggling to try and explain why, upon vacating [Billy Ray’s] premarital residence, [Firerose] would leave [Billy Ray] a handwritten note and then send him a text message stating in her word, ‘I am sorry’ and ‘please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side,’” Billy Ray’s lawyer stated.

A rep for Firerose disputed the claims in a statement to In Touch.

“[Billy Ray’s] story keeps evolving and this filing is simply another abusive tactic to distract away from the serious, true allegations brought against him and backed by an abundance of evidence,” the rep said. “The only individuals backing his false claims are those on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable. The audacity to question a BRCA positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery further shows the kind of cruel manipulation Firerose was subjected to. What Billy Ray fails to recognize is when you have a decades-long history of emotional and psychological abuse, people start to take notice. The truth will come to light.”