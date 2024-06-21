Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife Firerose put him on notice to not access her bank or social media accounts — or she will consider it a violation of her privacy that could be prosecuted — as they continue to battle it out in divorce court, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Firerose and her legal team filed a notice of revocation of permission.

The notice informed Billy Ray, 62, that any prior permission granted to him or his agents to use her passwords, access her bank or social media accounts, access her devices including her computer and cell phone, or access any areas that she considers privates is revoked.

The filing read, “Any use of information described above or access of any accounts, devices, or areas described above without the express written consent of Wife will be considered a violation of Wife’s privacy rights. Said violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986.”

Further, the filing noted, “Additionally, any violation of T.C.A. §39-14-602(c) by a third party who aids another in “receiving, concealing, or using any proceeds resulting from a violation” of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial of 2003 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

As In Touch previously reported, Bill Ray father filed for an annulment from Firerose in May. The two have been married for less than a year.

Billy Ray cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” in his petition.

In addition, Billy Ray pleaded for a restraining order in the case. He claimed Firerose had made 37 unauthorized charges on his American Express card from May 23 to June 7. He said the payments made included payments made to Firerose’s divorce lawyers. He demanded she be prohibited from using his cards. Firerose denied the claims and said he was aware she had the card.

Her lawyer said, “Wife has had access, which Husband was aware of, to the American Express Credit Card before and during the marriage.”

The attorney continued, “Wife was permitted access to Husband’s American Express credit card in June of 2022 shortly after Wife moved in with Husband.”

Billy Ray slammed Firerose in the case. He accused her of lying about never having been married. Miley’s mom said he learned his wife had been married previously after hearing her on the phone with the IRS.

He pleaded with the court to grant him an annulment.

In response, Firerose accused Billy Ray of “domestic abuse.” She said he had committed “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” She also claimed she was dropped by her team of reps, who also rep Billy Ray, after the divorce was filed. She believes Billy Ray had a hand in this happening.

Her lawyer wrote, “Wife submits that Husband interfered with the contractual relationship between Wife and her representatives. Husband acted maliciously in retaliation in an attempt to ruin Wife’s career.”

Firerose claimed four scheduled concerts with Billy Ray were canceled due to the divorce and she lost out on a Hallmark movie due to her loss of representation.

Billy Ray’s legal team fired back at Firerose’s shocking allegations. They released a statement reading, “The allegations that [Firerose] states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

They continued, “When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after [Firerose] was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from [Firerose] professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.” They added, “If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that [Firerose] alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him.”