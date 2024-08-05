Billy Ray Cyrus settled his bitter divorce from ex-wife Firerose and walked away with the majority of his estate, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the divorce settlement signed by Billy Ray, 62, and Firerose. Per the deal, both party was awarded all furniture and artwork in their possession.

“Each party is awarded all right, title and interest in all premarital assets, inherited assets, clothing, hats, accessories, guitars, and musical equipment, jewelry, and items personal to him or her now in their respective possession.”

Billy Ray was awarded all horses and livestock located at his home.

In addition, he will keep his 2010 Nissan Titan, 1993 Harley Davidson, 1993 GMC Truck, 2008 Freightliner Sprinter Van and a 2024 Nissan Murano. Firerose will keep her 2020 Mercedes Benz. Each party will keep their own stocks and bonds. Billy Ray will keep all interest in his various production and publishing companies.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

The agreement awarded Billy Ray “any and all right, title and interest” in royalties owed for his musical compositions.

Billy Ray awarded Firerose all ownership, master rights, and copyright interests “as well as his share of any writer’s ownership and publishing and writers royalties for the following songs written and/or published by husband and the wife prior to and during the course of the parties’ marriage in order for wife to have one hundred percent ownership.”

The deal said Billy Ray will not pay any alimony or spousal support.

Each party will be responsible for their own debts.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him. Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus,’” Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett told In Touch. “Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Larry Busacca / Getty

Billy Ray said, “I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate… it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure.”

A source close to Firerose claimed, “If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image. There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully.”

As In Touch previously reported, Billy Ray filed for divorce on May 23. He accused Firerose of failing to tell him about a previous marriage and physical abuse. She denied his claims.

Firerose accused him of domestic violence. His lawyers scoffed at her claim. The case is officially over.