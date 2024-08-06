Cindy Smith

The “Achy Breaky Heart” artist was married to Cindy from 1986 to 1991. At the time, he still hadn’t made a name in the music scene and they met when she became a regular at his shows at a bar in Irontown, Ohio.

Billy Ray later opened up about the first marriage in his 2013 memoir Hillbilly Heart, calling it a “nonstop party.”