Billy Ray Dating History Tish Firerose

His Achy Breaky Heart! See Billy Ray Cyrus’ Dating History Over the Years

Aug 6, 2024 3:06 pm·
Before becoming a household name as Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus was known as a heartthrob by many adoring fans in the country music scene. His musical talents clearly enhanced his love life, as his dating history includes numerous beauties over the years.

Cindy Smith

The “Achy Breaky Heart” artist was married to Cindy from 1986 to 1991. At the time, he still hadn’t made a name in the music scene and they met when she became a regular at his shows at a bar in Irontown, Ohio.

Billy Ray later opened up about the first marriage in his 2013 memoir Hillbilly Heart, calling it a “nonstop party.”

Kristin Luckey

The Kentucky native dated Kristin Luckey in 1991. The pair welcomed one child during the relationship, son Christopher Cody Cyrus, in April 1992. 

Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray and Tish married in 1993 and their relationship lasted nearly three decades. The pair welcomed three children together: Miley, Braison and Noah. He also adopted Tish’s other kids from a previous relationship: Brandi and Trace.

After calling off their divorces twice (2011 and 2013), the pair called it quits for good in April 2022.

Firerose

Firerose and Billy Ray first sparked rumors they were dating in August 2022, after the “Plans” artist shared a sweet birthday tribute dedicated to the dad of six.

By October 2023, the couple had tied the knot, but their marriage was short-lived. Just seven months later, the Hannah Montana alum discreetly filed for divorce in May 2024.

 

