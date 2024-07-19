Billy Ray Cyrus is refusing to allow his estranged wife, Firerose, back into his Tennessee mansion to pick up her any leftover property claiming he recently learned she has a criminal history — but sources close to her deny he was blindsided by the news, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Firerose said Billy Ray asked her to leave his home after he filed for divorce on May 23.

She said she had lived at the home for approximately two years despite them being married for a short period. Firerose said she agreed to vacate the home per Billy Ray’s request.

He agreed to pay her $5,000 a month to find housing for 90 days or until the divorce is finalized.

In her motion, Firerose said Billy Ray agreed not to destroy any of her personal property left in the home.

She agreed not to return to the home without his permission. Initially, they agreed she would come to the home on May 29 to retrieve the rest of her items.

Jason Kempin / Getty

However, she said she was in the process of switching lawyers and the date did not happen.

Firerose said she worked out a new date with Billy Ray and his team but they canceled last minute.

Then, she said they told her that she would not be “permitted to return to the marital residence to retrieve any belonging.”

She said the decision came in a letter from Billy Ray’s legal team who cited that she was “not trustworthy and raised complaints [Billy Ray] had with alleged premarital conduct of [Firerose.].”

Firerose said she “simply wants the opportunity to retrieve her personal property, without confrontation, as was originally contemplated by the parties.”

She pleaded with the court to set a date for her to grab her items.

In response, Billy Ray said his ex owns a premarital, fully furnished residential property in California and that she did not bring any of her personal property from California “except a suitcase of some clothes when” she moved in with him the week of July 4, 2022.

“Following the wedding, as a gift, Mr. Cyrus then paid to have her premarital Mercedes Benz delivered to Tennessee for [Firerose] to have use of,” his lawyer said. Billy Ray said he had Firerose’s property put in boxes and placed in storage — which he said she already retrieved. He said she did not have “much” at his home “to begin with.”

He pointed to an interview Firerose did with Page Six earlier this month. She told the outlet how a 2016 arrest led to her getting sober.

She said the charges were eventually dropped to a misdemeanor and she was sentenced to probation.

Billy Ray said he was unaware of the “residential burglary” arrest before the article dropped. He said his ex had “previously lied and concealed” things about her life.

In his initial petition, he claimed she had been married previously without his knowledge.

He said since he learned of her arrest and due to her “unwillingness to specific what she believes is located on his property, “he is concerned letting [Firerose] re-enter his home without knowing/documenting what it is she is specifically looking for.”

Jason Davis / Getty

A source close to the case tells In Touch that Firerose has medicine at the home that she needs in preparation for her upcoming surgery. The insider said she also has medicine for her puppy at the home.

In addition, In Touch obtained an alleged text message Firerose sent to Billy Ray and their team before the divorce. In the message, Firerose sends a song she says was inspired by her hitting rock bottom in jail.

A source close to Billy Ray tells In Touch that he was aware Firerose had been to jail but believed it was for drugs not burglary.

A judge has yet to rule.

In his initial petition, Billy Ray cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split. He accused her of marrying him for his famous name. She accused him of “domestic abuse” and ruining her career. He denied her claims and accused her of physical abuse.

Recently, the judge granted Billy Ray’s motion demanding Firerose stop using his credit cards. The case is ongoing.