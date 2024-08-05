Billy Ray Cyrus finalized his divorce from ex-wife Firerose less than three months after the country star filed their paperwork, his lawyers confirmed to In Touch.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him. Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus,’” Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett told In Touch. “Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Palermo and Talley also shared a statement on behalf of Billy, 62.

“I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme,” the statement reads. “It’s unfortunate … it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure. B. R. C”

“I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme,” the statement reads. “It’s unfortunate … it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure. B. R. C”

Billy and Firerose, 35, first met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2010 but their romantic relationship didn’t start until they reconnected in 2022. In Touch reported that Billy filed for divorce on May 23 after only seven months of marriage – and their split was anything but amicable.

In the filing, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Courtesy of Firerose/Instagram

From there, the accusations came swinging from both parties after Firerose accused her now ex-husband of physical abuse in a June 14 filing.

Later that month, In Touch exclusively revealed that Billy accused Firerose of being the abuser – which she later denied.

“Not only verbally and emotionally by [Firerose], but also PHYSICALLY abused by [Firerose],” the filing read.

Billy’s lawyer Scott Adkins added, “If [Billy Ray] was indeed as abusive as [Firerose] claims, it is mindboggling to try and explain why, upon vacating [Billy Ray’s] premarital residence, [Firerose] would leave [Billy Ray] a handwritten note and then send him a text message stating in her word, ‘I am sorry’ and ‘please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but i need you on my side.’”

Celebrity Crossword 9 Crosswords Play now

Things got worse from there after a Tennessee judge banned Firerose from using Billy’s credit card. The July ruling came after the “Butterfly Fly Away” singer accused Firerose of racking up a $96,986.05 bill between May 23 and June 7 on his American Express card.

On July 24, In Touch obtained audio of Firerose and Billy, who chastised her actions with explicit language.

“You have once again shown me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are, but you will not f–king listen,” Billy said during part of the recording. “This is ain’t about … your surgery … this ain’t about nothing. This is about your being a selfish bitch.”

Billy broke his silence shortly after the audio went viral and defended his actions in a statement via Instagram Stories.

“Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges’ ex-wife,” he claimed. “That’s before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court.”