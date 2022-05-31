It’s over for singer Billie Eilish and her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Tyler Vorce. The actor confirmed on Tuesday, May 31, that the pair’s romance was over after rumors had swirled on social media that he cheated on the multiple Grammy winner.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do,” he continued, referring to her fans who attacked him over possibly cheating on the singer, adding, “Live your own life.”

A rep for Billie did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Billie and Matthew were first photographed together in April 2021 on a date in Santa Barbara, California, where the “Bad Guy” singer lovingly rested her head on his shoulder after grabbing coffee.

The pair kept their romance incredibly private, never going Instagram official. But Matthew followed Billie’s mother, Maggie Baird, and her brother, Finneas, who both in turn followed the singer’s new boyfriend.

Matthew did drop a few hints about his outings with Billie. On March 28, he shared a photo from the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars, where Billie won her first Academy Award. Her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” was named Best Original Song. While the two didn’t walk the carpet together or get photographed side by side, he seemed to be at the prestigious event in support of his girlfriend. Dressed in a sharp dark suit, he captioned the photo, “Oscar says hello.”

Billie is notorious secretive when it comes to her love life. “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private,” she previously revealed to Roman Kemp during a September 2020 appearance on Capital Breakfast. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’” So far, Billie has not responded to Matthew’s revelation that the pair have split.