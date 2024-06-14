Actress Bijou Phillips is making moves to wrap up her divorce from her estranged husband, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, after debuting her new romance, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bijou, 44, informed the court she turned over a series of financial information to Danny’s team.

She said she provided her ex with a list of her income, expenses, assets and debts. The exchange of documents is a required step that exes need to take before a judge will sign off on the divorce.

Getty

Bijou is advancing the case after she was spotted out with her new boyfriend, Jamie Mazur.

The duo were seen together last week at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd. The two couldn’t stay away from each other and were seen in New York this week. The new couple was photographed holding hands while walking through Central Park, according to E!.

A source told Us Weekly that Bijou reconnected with Jamie after her split from Danny. An insider said Bijou was friends with Jamie’s ex-fiancée Alessandra Ambrosio “many years ago.” The insider said, “Jamie and Bijou have run in the same social circles for many years.”

The source added, “Jamie reached out to Bijou once he heard the news of Danny and wanted to make sure she was doing OK.” They said the romance is, “very new but he’s really been there for her.”

Getty

Back in September 2023, Bijou filed for divorce from Danny days after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in court. The actor was accused of raping multiple women. He denied the accusations. Bijou stood by her husband during his criminal trial.

After filing for divorce, Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

He added, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Getty

In her petition, Bijou cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She asked for spousal support and attorney fees — and that her maiden name be restored.

The actress asked to be awarded sole legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter. She told the judge she was on board with Danny having visitation.

In October 2023, Danny responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition. He agreed that Bijou should have sole custody of their daughter but requested visitation be granted.