While Bianca Censori may turn heads with her racy wardrobe, she always tones it down when she’s in the role of adoring stepmom to husband Kanye West‘s four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The former couple’s oldest daughter, North, sweetly held Bianca’s hand during public outings, while their other daughter, Chicago, looked right at home in the former Yeezy architect’s arms.

Ye has even gushed about how great she is with his children.

In a January 6, 2024, birthday tribute on Instagram, the rapper wrote with no commas, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”