Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s wife, Bianca Censori, seemingly forgot her date night outfit at home and improvised with fashion tool to solve the problem. While out and about in Paris, the couple enjoyed a meal at Maknko restaurant and Bianca turned heads as she wore boob tape to make her plunging top ensemble on Thursday, June 20.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the architect wore the fashion tape as it fell down her breasts and wrapped into a DIY mid-length short jumpsuit. Bianca, 29, who donned short curly hair, resembled an old outfit that Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, once wore.

It seems like the women bounce off of each other for fashion inspo. In fact, a source exclusively told In Touch in June that momager Kris Jenner was the mastermind behind Kim, 43, wearing racy outfits.

“Kris is the one that came up with the idea for Kim to purposely copycat Bianca’s style. She knows it will irritate Kanye and she hates him with a passion and loves the idea of getting under his skin,” the insider said at the time. “But the bigger reason is it’s a perfect way to grab headlines and create a juicy plot line for The Kardashians. Kris was not happy when Bianca started getting dubbed the hotter, younger version of Kim, so she’s more than happy to prove she can outshine her.”

Two months prior, fans slammed Kim for seemingly taking a page out of Bianca’s lookbook when she debuted a pixie haircut that she dyed pink.

“Looks like Kayne’s wife in these pics,” one fan commented, while a second fan wrote, “She said ‘dress me up like Censori.’”

Bianca made headlines after tying the knot with the rapper in December 2022. The couple enjoys dressing up for a night out on the town and the model routinely turns heads with her risky outfits.

MEGA

On June 12, Bianca and the “Heartless” rapper, 47, had dinner at Il Palagio in Florence, Italy. While Kanye wore a basic outfit including pants and a long-sleeved shirt, Bianca almost exposed her entire naked body in a sheer cloak.

The following week, Bianca had a Miley Cyrus circa Bangerz era moment when she accompanied Ye at Men’s Paris Fashion Week wearing a nude backless bodysuit. The NSFW ensemble revealed her entire backside as the bottoms were a thong, exposing her bare butt.

Bianca’s revealing fashion choices have raised eyebrows amongst fans, who have grown concerned for her well-being. Ye’s kids, North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5, whom he shares with Kim – also have thoughts over their stepmother’s attire.

“The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch in April. “I know that the clothes Ye makes Bianca wear does trouble [Kim], mostly because of the kids.But Kim really does wish Ye and Bianca nothing but the best.”

That said, Kim has even decided to take it a step further and is “waiting for the right moment” to get Bianca out of Kanye’s control.

“Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move,” a source exclusively told In Touch on June 19. “But Kim and Kris [Jenner] are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does.”