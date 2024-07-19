Bianca Censori Wears Thong on Lunch Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori seemingly left the house in a rush again after she was photographed with husband Kanye “Ye” West in Los Angeles wearing only her underwear.

Bianca, 29, is known for going out in public with pantless ensembles. However, her outfit during her outing at the Chateau Marmont with the “Heartless” rapper, 47, included a nude thong and a long-sleeved top. TMZ was the first to share the pictures on Thursday, July 18.

That said, the architect’s fully-covered blouse framed her silhouette as she wore the thin-material garment without a bra. Bianca paired the incomplete look with a hat that hid her face from the cameras.

Ye approves of Bianca’s NSFW style and seemingly influences her fashion choices. In fact, the model’s buzzworthy wardrobe has caught the attention of Ye’s former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Over the past several months, fans have called out Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian for rocking styles similar to Bianca’s and far from the reality star’s suspected outfits.

“Kris is the one that came up with the idea for Kim to purposely copycat Bianca’s style. She knows it will irritate Kanye and she hates him with a passion and loves the idea of getting under his skin,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June. “Kris was not happy when Bianca started getting dubbed the hotter, younger version of Kim, so she’s more than happy to prove she can outshine her.”

Bianca’s stepkids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom Ye shares with Kim, 43, also have thoughts on her revealing looks.

“The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch in April. “I know that the clothes Ye makes Bianca wear does trouble [Kim], mostly because of the kids. But Kim really does wish Ye and Bianca nothing but the best.”

But what about Bianca’s family? According to a third insider, the Australia native’s parents, Leo and Alexa Censori, are “mortified” by their daughter’s overly-exposed outfits.

“Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her,” the insider told In Touch in April. “She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled.”

Bianca’s parents aren’t the only people worried about her well-being after she tied the knot with Ye in 2022.

In June, In Touch reported that Kim wanted to lend a helping hand to Bianca – but the Skims founder was waiting for the right time to make her approach.

“Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move,” a fourth source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “But Kim and Kris are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does.”