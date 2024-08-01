Bianca Censori Wears Corset and Heels on Date With Kanye

Bianca Censori was once again turning heads when she stepped out for a date night with husband Kanye West in nothing but a form-fitting corset and heels. The architectural designer paired the look with her signature sheer tights, while Ye wore a white shirt with black pants.

Ye, 46, and Bianca, 29, spent their night at the Stonehouse restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. Bianca’s bare bottom was exposed and she had her hair pinned back behind her ears.

The Australian native’s barely-there ensemble was the latest in a string of similar outfits where she showed off her figure. On July 12, the couple dined at Bludso’s BBQ and Bianca opted for a teeny silver bikini-style top that came dangerously close to flashing her nipples. She also wore sheer nude shorts that left little to the imagination. Less than a week later, she joined Ye for a night at the Chateau Marmont in a nude thong and long-sleeved top.

Many people, including Bianca’s own family, have expressed their concerns about her nearly-nude looks.

“Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her,” a source told In Touch in April. “She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled.”

Rumors that Ye has been dictating what Bianca can wear have been swirling for months.

“Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life,” an insider revealed to In Touch on Tuesday, July 30. “He films her from every angle before they go out. Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning.”

The source continued, “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks. She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!”

Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Images

Fans have noticed that the “Carnival” rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seems to be copying Bianca’s style, and a separate source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Kris Jenner is behind the copycat act.

“Kris is the one that came up with the idea for Kim to purposely copycat Bianca’s style. She knows it will irritate Kanye and she hates him with a passion and loves the idea of getting under his skin,” an insider told In Touch on June 5. “But the bigger reason is it’s a perfect way to grab headlines and create a juicy plot line for The Kardashians.”

The source continued, “Kris was not happy when Bianca started getting dubbed the hotter, younger version of Kim, so she’s more than happy to prove she can outshine her.”

However, fans were quick to call Kim, 43, out on her similar looks. In March, the reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram while wearing nothing but a fur coat and sheer tights. While Kim likely expected praise for the sexy look, social media users slammed her instead.

“Double take…. Bianca???? Oh it’s Kim,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments, while another added, “It’s giving Censori.”

“Channeling your ex’s new wife???” asked a third person, and another person wrote, “She wants to compete now with Kanye’s new wifey.”