Bianca Censori‘s outfit for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills turned heads, as she wore a strapless sheer mini dress that left nothing to the imagination.

Once again, Bianca, 29, donned her favorite fabric – a nude nylon textile resembling stocking material – where her flesh-colored thong underwear showed off her derriere in photos from her Thursday, August 1, retail therapy run.

The fashionista went solo for the outing where she accessorized her outfit with slide-on Mary Janes featuring a kitten heel and a black clutch, while her brunette locks were pulled up in a butterfly clip.

Later that evening, husband Kanye West took Bianca out to dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi where she completely freed her nipples in a sheer bodysuit.

Days earlier, the Yeezy architect covered up somewhat for a date night with Ye, 47, at the Stonehouse restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 25. Bianca still wore her own unique style of a white corset paired with white hosiery for the dinner.

Ye and Bianca married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized. Since their wedding, fans noticed the Australia native’s outfits become more and more revealing, to the point of exposing her private parts on a regular basis.

“Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life,” a source exclusively told In Touch on July 30. Not only does the “Stronger” rapper dictate what she wears, but also how she looks. “He films her from every angle before they go out,” the insider said. “Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning.”

Bianca’s wardrobe isn’t the only place the Yeezy designer wants control.

“Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks,” the insider continued. “She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!”

Bianca’s parents, Leo and Alexandra Censori, are “mortified” over their daughter’s ensembles, which seem to be getting “worse and worse,” an insider told In Touch in April.

“Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her,” a source dished in April. “She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled.”

Ye started 2024 by sharing racy photos of his wife on Instagram in January 4. One showed Bianca wearing a tiny black microthong and an underboob baring bandeau top. In the others, she donned a black corset with tiny straps that barely covered her nipples. In the caption of the first snapshot, Ye declared, “No pants this year.”

The “Heartless” artist faced backlash for posting such racy photos of Bianca. “Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” one commenter wondered. Another wrote, “This is kind of creepy cus she’s ur wife and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll … not it.” Ye later deleted the photos, along with all of the items on his Instagram page.