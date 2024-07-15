Bianca Censori Rocks Tiny Bikini Top During Kanye Date Night

Bianca Censori once again turned heads in a barely-there outfit, wearing a teeny silver bikini top paired with nearly see-though nude shorts on a date night with husband Kanye West.

The Australia native, 29, donned the top that barely covered her nipples as she and Ye, 48, had dinner at Bludso’s BBQ in Los Angeles on July 12, before taking in the new thriller A Quiet Place: Day One at the Century City Mall.

While dinner and a movie are a normal date night for most couples, Bianca’s outfit was anything but. From the side, it appeared she was topless, while her nylon bottoms have become a staple in her wardrobe. She donned a camouflage baseball cap atop her brunette locks and accessorized with clear plastic heels.

The former architect toned things down just a tad when Ye’s daughter North West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, joined the pair for an outing in Tokyo, Japan, on June 27. Bianca covered up but still flaunted her figure in a nude full body catsuit with a matching body suit over it at they hit up a supermarket.

However, her more conservative outfits are reserved for when she’s with her stepchildren, as Bianca donned a risqué see-through cloak that left nothing to the imagination as she and Ye dined at the high-end Il Palagio restaurant in Florence, Italy, in early June.

While some fans have wondered if the “All of the Lights” rapper is behind his wife’s extremely racy outfits, a source told In Touch exclusively in April that Bianca is fully in control of her wardrobe.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” an insider revealed exclusively. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” the source continued. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

The insider added, “Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him — and she’s going to take it all the way to the bank!”

Unfortunately, Ye’s bank account isn’t nearly what it was when Bianca married him in December 2022. That year, his fortune was estimated to be $2 billion by Forbes, but his net worth has plummeted to $400 million as of 2024 due to the loss of his lucrative Adidas deal and other sponsorships.

The designer was dropped by the sportswear brand in October 2022 after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media, despite his Yeezy shoes being one of Adidas’ best-selling items.

“Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance. He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on June 27.

The couple shocked fans when they were filmed taking a commercial flight in Japan, which a TikTok user posted on June 8. “Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the least,” the fan wrote in the caption, as the musician was seen sound asleep in his seat wearing a white bathrobe while Bianca was looking down at her phone.

“At first, he didn’t let it affect his spending habits, if anything he spent more to prove he could, but it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets,” the insider continued.

“Reigning in his spending is not something he’s used to doing and it’s been a huge blow to his ego. Meanwhile Kim couldn’t be doing better. She’s been very smart with her money and business is booming,” the source explained of the former couple.