Kanye West has been flaunting his terrifying metal teeth while out and about with wife Bianca Censori, but a source exclusively tells In Touch the Australian model is completely grossed out by his grill.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look,” a source reveals. “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

In January, the 47-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, shocked fans when he debuted a shiny new grill.

While the rapper never specifically stated the reason behind his decision to sport a titanium set of teeth, he posted a photo of them on his Instagram Story followed by a picture of the infamous James Bond villain known as Jaws. Jaws, who was played by Richard Kiel in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, received his nickname because of his metal teeth.

Ye’s mouth makeover could be a lot of upkeep, but the source says the Donda artist isn’t always following dentists’ orders.

“He’s never been known for very good hygiene,” the insider explains. “He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time.”

Now, it’s putting a damper on his relationship with his 29-year-old wife.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it,” says the source. “He’s way too unstable. He’d fly off the handle if she told him what she really thinks.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper has long dealt with mental health issues. On November 19, 2016, Ye abruptly ended a concert before being hospitalized amid an episode described as “temporary psychosis.”

A few years later, the father of four opened up about his addictions to opioids, alcohol, sex and pornography. In 2018, it was revealed that he was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Given his fragile mental state, Bianca is “stuck complaining to her friends, who all feel terrible for her and have begged her to leave but she’s way too addicted to the lifestyle he’s giving her to go anywhere right now,” the source says.

After all, according to a separate In Touch source, Bianca is following Ye’s lead when it comes to her revealing outfits to try to turn herself into a star. “Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said in April. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

Bianca married Ye in late 2022. Since then, he’s been parading her around, but In Touch sources said she’s enduring it all as part of her plan to cash in. “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” added the insider. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”