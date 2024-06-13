Bianca Censori Dons Sheer Cloak on Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori isn’t one for modesty, and the former architectural designer had no problem strutting around nearly nude during a date night with husband Kanye West in Italy.

Bianca, 29, wore a completely sheer cloak-style dress at a restaurant called Il Palagio in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday, June 12. She paired the look with neutral strappy heels and wore her hair pushed away from her face in a slicked-back bun. The photos obtained by TMZ also showed that Ye, 47, opted for a more casual look as he donned a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Nearly-naked ensembles are nothing new for the former model. Earlier this month, she wore a white thong bodysuit that showcased some side-boob and her bare butt as she met up with the “Carnival” rapper for a meeting in Prato, Italy.

Bianca’s been baring it all for a while, and in December 2023, she stepped out in one of her most bizarre fashion choices to date with a faux stuffed cat strapped to her torso, covering the bare minimum. Since then, she and Ye have been spotted out and about, including a few visits to The Cheesecake Factory. During one visit Bianca wore nothing but a tan bandeau-style top that she paired with sheer neon green tights.

People have speculated that the “Gold Digger” artist might be the one choosing Bianca’s outfits for her, but an insider exclusively told In Touch that wasn’t the case.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the source revealed on April 4. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

The insider added, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

However, not everyone is happy with Bianca’s style. In March, Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, was reportedly upset at his daughter’s choice in clothing.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” a source told The Daily Mail in an article published on February 28.

A few weeks later, Leo allegedly asked for Bianca to fly home with Ye so he could have a sit-down discussion with him about her barely-there styles.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” another source told The Daily Mail in an article published on March 21. “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”