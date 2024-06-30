Bianca Censori Accused of Sending Porn to Kanye’s Staff

A new lawsuit filed against Kanye West alleged that his wife, Bianca Censori, sent sexually explicit pornographic videos to an employee and claimed they were accessible by minors.

The documents claimed that when Ye announced his decision to start an adult entertainment business in April, Bianca sent a file-sharing link to an employee that contained videos of explicit sexual activity. The paperwork added that minors were able to access the videos as they worked on developing the porn app.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the lawsuit named Ye, 47, and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, as defendants but Bianca, 29, was not. The paperwork claimed that Ye never delivered on promises to pay the employees and participated in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

According to the suit, Ye didn’t want to pay employees for their work like promoting his albums, “Vultures” and “Vultures 2” as he launched his music streaming app, YZYVSN. Instead, he and Milo allegedly hired an international development group that included employees as young as 14 years old.

On top of the NSFW video claims, the documents alleged that Milo, 39, and the “Carnival” rapper created a hostile work environment for the employees of color by hiring white managers who mocked the Black and Hispanic workers with job titles like “New Slaves.” The filing also claimed that Milo called one young worker a “school shooter” and sent a Black/brown skin emoji to a Black team member.

Milo was also accused of promising to pay the development group $120,000 if the employees agreed to the working conditions and promised not to complain throughout their time with the company. According to the outlet, “Ye ordered all employees to sign non-disclosure agreements, threatening to fire the minors and refusing to pay them if they didn’t. Minor developers were also required to sign ‘volunteer’ agreements.”

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

While the development group allegedly completed one version of the music streaming app and presented it to Ye, the docs claim that they were never paid for their work.

In Touch reached out for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

This new lawsuit comes on the heels of two other lawsuits filed against the “Gold Digger” artist earlier this year. In April, Trevor Phillips, a former employee at Ye’s Donda Academy, claimed that Ye praised Hitler and made threats to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as telling two children that “he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages.”

“By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages — which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love — have no place in the world,” Trevor’s lawyer said in a statement.

Ye denied all allegations in the suit, according to documents obtained by In Touch, and demanded that the claims be dismissed as he said that he was “justified” in “doing any/or all of the acts alleged in the complaint.”

Benjamin Deshon Provo, another former employee, also filed a lawsuit against the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper in April and claimed that he was subjected to a hostile work environment while working with Ye. However, In Touch exclusively revealed on June 10 that Ye denied those allegations as well and asked a judge to throw out the filing.