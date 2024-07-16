Bhad Bhabie Reveals Her 8-Figure OnlyFans Money Earning

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as Bhad Bhabie, shared her money earnings from her OnlyFans account and the number is staggering.

Bhad Bhabie, 21, recently shared a screenshot via Instagram Stories of her all-time earnings on the subscription-based social media platform which she joined in 2021. Since then, she’s raked in a whopping $57 million. The analytics broke down where the profit came from, revealing that she made over $24 million in subscriptions, $32 million in messages and more than $500,000 in tips.

In 2021, Bhad Bhabie exclusively told In Touch that she was ready to make “way more content” on the adults-only site. She first made her account six days after her 18th birthday.

“The bag was there … I’m not going to not go get it. I learned that a long time ago,” she said at the time. “I get to do what I want on there without any censoring, and I get to make real money, unlike basically every other platform. I’m just having fun on there and I just started a few months ago so going to be way more content on there.”

In 2022, the “Fucci Flip Flops” rapper shared her financial advice during a rapid Q&A with Complex.

“Don’t listen to me because I’m going to tell you to spend that s–t,” she admitted. “But I got too much money to even spend in one lifetime. So, spend the s–t, bro. ‘Cause you can’t take it with you when you die. You can walk outside and f–king die.”

Bhad Bhabie is the seventh largest OnlyFans content creator in 2024, charging $23.99 for a subscription fee, according to Medium.

In addition to her social media success, Bhad Bhabie also launched her own record label, Bhad Music.

During her 2021 interview with In Touch, the Florida native shared how “excited” she was to make new music and an EP, which she has yet to release.

“It’s definitely going to be ‘all me.’ I’m older now, I know the game now. I will tell producers and music execs which songs I want and how I want them to sound,” she said at the time. “I would definitely say my sound is more ‘mature’ and details my personal growth. I just finished filming the music video for the lead single which will be out soon, and I may have a couple surprise guests on the album, but you will have to wait and see.”

As for her personal life, Bhad Bhabie became a mom when she and boyfriend Le Vaughn welcomed daughter Kali in March.

Bhad Bhabie announced her pregnancy in December 2023 when she shared photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram. Days before giving birth to her daughter, Bhad Bhabie allegedly slapped her boyfriend inside a restaurant in WeHo.

TMZ shared a video of the couple arguing at their table and Bhad Bhabie’s friends attempted to pull her away from Le. Witnesses told the outlet that the “Bestie” rapper slapped Le, however, her rep denied the accusations.

“Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant. The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them,” her rep told the site in a statement. “Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn’t get involved and it escalated.”

That said, the pair made headlines for domestic abuse in July after Bhad Bhabie shared surveillance footage video via Instagram of Le seemingly assaulting her. Bhad Bhabie followed up the disturbing clip with a photo of her injured face, showcasing a black eye and massive swelling.

After deleting the footage, Bhad Bhabie defended Le and admitted that she “love[s] that man” more that herself.

“It’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs,” she wrote. “Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Whoever says they are there for me will be supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.