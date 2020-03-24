Finding transition. Episode 1, season 4 of Beyond the Bib, presented by Toyota, exclusively at DewTour.com, follows snowboarder Chloe Kim on her journey from Olympian to college student.

In October 2019, the 19-year-old took to her YouTube channel to make the shocking announcement that she would be forgoing the upcoming winter season to pursue her higher education at Princeton University in New Jersey.

Of course, with a 2018 Olympic gold medal in Chloe’s rearview, the choice to take a break from competing was not an easy one. However, the Long Beach, California, native insists you haven’t seen the last of her shredding gnar.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m about to retire or anything like that — that’s not it. I just need some Chloe-time!” she expressed at the time. “I need to be a human, I need to be a normal kid for once, because I haven’t been able to do that my whole life. So I just wanted to give myself one year, the first time in seven years, to give myself a break from competing.”

During the emotional Beyond the Bib segment, Chloe references a Melanie Martinez song titled “Dollhouse,” a track she grew to relate to during her time in the spotlight, especially the lyrics: “Places, places, get in your places/ Throw on your dress and put on your doll faces/ Everyone thinks that we’re perfect/ Please don’t let them look through the curtains.”

“As soon as I stepped outside, I felt like I had to put on my doll face, like, be perfect! But I’m not, you know?” says Chloe.

To follow along on Chloe’s journey, be sure to check out the full episode above or visit DewTour.com. A second episode featuring the powerhouse-snowboarder-turned-Ivy-Leaguer is slated to be released later this spring.

In addition to Chloe, season 4 of Beyond the Bib, directed by Jeremy Pettit of Northside Productions, features snowboarder Red Gerard and para snowboarder Amy Purdy.