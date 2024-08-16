Beyoncé’s longtime musical partner The Dream fired back at the claims he sexually assaulted a female singer and accused the woman of pushing a “false and defamatory narrative,” In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, The Dream [real name Terius Gesteelde-Diamant] asked the court to dismiss Chanaaz Mangroe’s lawsuit that was filed in June.

His lawyer wrote, “[Chanaaz] and her counsel, Wigdor LLP, are using the judicial system to propagate a false and defamatory narrative about [The Dream], a highly- respected Black musician in the arts industry, for their own financial gain and to his extreme detriment—and to the destruction of everything he has ever done as a musician and as a Black figure that the current and new art generations look up to.”

“Wigdor followed their usual playbook: first slip the unfiled Complaint to the press to cause sensational headlines, then file it and attempt to rely on the litigation privilege to immunize their malicious conduct, and, finally, leverage the damage they have inflicted to extract a settlement, and to hustle [The Dream] out of hard-earned work and drain his children of important medical needs and present schooling needs.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Dream, 46, denied he sexually assaulted the singer.

His attorney wrote, [The Dream] has a lengthy history of advocacy for women and women’s causes, has personal and professional relationships with many strong and successful women, and supports women coming forward to share their stories of abuse. This is not that: [Chanaaz] is not, and never was, [The Dream’s]victim – full stop.”

“[Chanaaz] and [The Dream] were two adults who engaged in a brief and consensual courtship. There was never non-consensual sex between them; there was never sex exchanged for money or other commercial gain; and [The Dream] never abused [Chanaaz] in any way. Indeed, [Chanaaz] routinely sought out [The Dream] for many years after their interactions ended, unilaterally soliciting sex (and other favors), including in writing, even when [The Dream] refused,” the attorney said.

The producer asked the court to toss the entire case. In the suit, Chanaaz, 33, claimed the producer subjected her to “violent sexual acts and vicious psychological torture.”

She said The Dream’s friend contacted her in 2014 when she was 23 and a young singer in the Netherlands. Chanaaz said she met with the producer who said he wanted to work with her. However, she said “Dream lured the young and vulnerable artist into an abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The suit accused Dream made false promises that he would write her a blockbuster song like he did for Beyonce, 42, and Rihanna, promise her she would open for Beyonce’s tour, going “as far to force [Chanaaz] to diet and exercise excessively to prepare for the tour.” Her lawyer said, “In reality, Dream used [Chanaaz] for his base desires, which manifested in violent sexual acts and vicious psychological torture.”

The suit described one alleged example. “Dream locked [Chanaaz] in a dark room adjacent to a recording studio, violently having sex with her and then leaving her alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end, returning to again have sex with her and demand that she tell him she loved him,” the woman’s lawyer wrote.

On top of that, she claimed Dream controlled all aspects of her stay in the United States, forced her to drink excessive amounts of alcohol by pulling her head back by her hair and pouring alcohol down her throat, frequently strangling her during violent sex, refusing to wear a condom, and berating her while having sex with her.

She also accused him of raping her in the back of a renovated sprinter van “the same evening that he forced her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theater.” Her lawyer said, “The result of Dream’s heinous acts was that [Chanaaz’s] career was upended—her music was taken from her without any explanation, Contra Paris never provided her any compensation, and every attempt to revive her career has been hijacked by Dream and those who support him.

The case is ongoing.