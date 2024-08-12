Beyonce‘s mom, Tina Knowles, is making moves in court to wrap up her divorce from Richard Lawson after the case had no movement for over a year, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tina, 70, informed the court she handed over a final list of her income and expenses and information about her assets to Richard, 77.

The exchanging of finances is required by the court before a divorce can be closed. Richard has yet to file paperwork confirming he turned over his financial paperwork.

Tina filed her petition for divorce in July 2023 after eight years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In her filing, Tina asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party. In addition, Tina asked that her last name be legally restored to Knowles.

Tina and Richard wed in 2015 on a yacht in Newport Beach, California. The guests included Beyonce, 42, and her sister Solange Knowles, along with Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard’s children Bianca and Richard Lawson.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

At the time, Tina said about her wedding, “To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin’ there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that it was really beautiful.”

Two years before the split, Richard praised Tina on social media. He shared a wedding photo captioned, “Dear Teene B, 39 years ago my sister Gwen (RIP), your best friend, introduced us. I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking!!”

He continued, “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy.”

Richard added, “As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world. It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty

He ended, “You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”

Tina and Richard have not spoken out about what led to the breakup.

Tina was previously married to Beyonce and Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles. The couple was married for three decades before splitting in 2009.

Tina said the marriage was “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities” which “prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Their divorce was settled in 2011. Beyonce wrote a her 2014 song “Ring Off” about the demise of Tina and Mathew’s marriage.