Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles’ nasty court battle with his former landlord has turned ugly, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Mathew, 72, and his music company Music World Entertainment were hit with a new lawsuit by Decorative Center of Houston (DCH) on April 30.

DCH said Music World entered into a 7-year lease in May 2017 for space at an office building in Houston, Texas.

“Defendants have breached the lease by vacating the leased premises prior to the expiration of the lease, and by further failing and refusing to pay all of the monthly rental payments due per the lease. The amount due and owing by Defendants from its breach thru of the monthly rental payments due per the lease,” the lawsuit read.

“The amount due and owing by defendants from its breach through July 31, 2021, is the sum of $108,758.80,” DCH said.

The company said it was able to re-let the “subject lease premises to another tenant” but at a lower rate.

Therefore, it demanded an additional $137,131 which is the difference between the price Music World was paying and the new tenant agreed to pay. Mathew and Music World denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Mathew’s company Music World filed a countersuit against the landlord.

A lawyer for Music World explained it is a “entertainment company engaged in, among other things the creation of music products, online educational materials, audio-visual content, film and television production and development, and other such creative content. Defendant conducts business with national and international celebrities, high level executives, influencers, and other high profile media personnel. Music World often handles content of a high profile and confidential nature and creates entertainment related projects or programs which require a large investment of time.”

The lawyer added, “Defendant works on strict deadlines for delivery and is very dependent on scheduled events like televised interviews, photo shoots, and important meetings. This was one of the reasons Music World decided to move to the Decorative Center.”

Music World admitted it terminated the lease in June 2020.

It claimed the landlord breached the deal by failing to properly maintain the premises as required by the lease “which resulted in creating a disruptive working environment that detrimentally impaired Music World’s business operations.”

Mathew’s company said there “have been several broken items in” the office, as well as leaks in the office common areas. Music World said “the leaks would stain the floor and the pipes in the ceiling creating awful eyesores.”

The company said employees were forced to endure several plumbing and water issues.

“Defendant also had to endure days without air conditioning or functioning toilets which would result in intolerable scents emanating throughout the office. The bathrooms themselves were consistently in an unsanitary state,” the countersuit read.

“Defendant was also subject to numerous power outages, which at times would result in lost valuable content, compromised data, and time-consuming efforts to re-start projects when the power fails. Additionally, Music World was subject to constant construction in the building that created an unacceptable noise level and nuisance. As such, Defendant has had to cancel and/or reschedule numerous national and international interviews resulting in lost opportunities and revenues,” the lawsuit alleged.

Music World said it never was able to control the air conditioning in its office. “Not only would this cause issues when Music World would conduct its photo shoots and national interviews on Fridays, but it also presented itself as a health issue for Defendant’s employees. This issue created a life-threatening situation every-day Music World’s employees had to go to work, this was especially so when the Covid pandemic began,” the suit read.

To make matters worse, Mathew’s company said it was notified it could no longer book events in the building. Music World said it depends heavily on the events it schedules with members of the industry. On top of that, a lawyer for the company said it has been reported that the building manager has been “quoted saying he does not want any n—— in the building.”

The lawyer added, “In fact, he has been repeatedly quoted using very derogatory language to several member of the black community who work in the building. Unsurprisingly, such offensive and repulsive conduct creates and fosters a wholly hostile environment which no one should be subject to.”

Mathew’s company demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out. The battle has been going on for years. DCH first sued Music World in 2021 over the same claims. The original lawsuit is still active.

Earlier this year, Music World filed a new lawsuit adding Mathew as a defendant.